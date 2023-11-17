Multiple departments converge on fire in Richlands

A large amount of black smoke could be seen by crews arriving on the scene
(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Brandon Roberts
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLANDS, VA. (WVVA) - On Thursday, November 16th, 2023 around 12:20 pm multiple fire departments were dispatched to the area of Hill Creek & Baker Hollow Rd. where they came upon a large amount of black smoke.

There, crews found the source of the flames in the Baker Hollow section that had quickly spread to a wooded area as well as up a hill towards several residences.

They quickly moved to control the area.

The Virginia Division of Forestry was on the scene as well as Richlands, Cedar Bluff, Baptist Valley, Thompson Valley, Abbs. Valley, and Clearfork Fire Departments.

The fire has been contained at this time and Richlands Fire Department are confirming that any danger to the public is over, barring any unforeseen weather.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
"The Voice" knockout Round performances of Team Niall's Claudia B. of Washington DC and...
Richlands, VA’s Noah Spencer stolen by Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’ during #VoiceKnockouts
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
Santa Claus visits kids in Beckley
Santa Claus’ to visit Crossroads Mall without ride from helicopter

Latest News

City of Mullens
City of Mullens works to find families who ordered Hometown Hero banners
WVVA News at 5
City of Mullens works to find families who ordered Hometown Hero banners
Hospice Angel Tree Ceremony
Hospice of Southern W.Va hosts annual Angel Tree Ceremony at Crossroads Mall
Woodrow Wilson High School receives 80k for wetlands development