MCTEC students named grand champion of WV culineering competition

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Five students from the Mercer County Technical Education Center competed in the Second Annual Culineering Challenge where they combined their skills in the culinary arts, engineering, and communications to win first place.

The West Virginia Department of Education Office of Career Exploration and Student Engagement hosted the event November 14.

The five members on the team consisted of two culinary students, two engineering students and one social media influencer had three weeks to prepare for the competition after being qualified.

For the competition, the engineering students designed an aquatic robotic vessel that carried desserts prepared by the culinary students, through an underwater obstacle course. During the competition the social media influencer documented the team’s progress over various social media platforms.

The Kraken Krew from Mercer County included Donald Pendergrass, Allison Turner, Joseph Hill, Ashlynn Jones and Ariel Price. The students say they are grateful to win such an honor for all their hard work.

The students won $5000 for the school to be split between the culinary arts department and engineering department. They also received $200 each.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
"The Voice" knockout Round performances of Team Niall's Claudia B. of Washington DC and...
Richlands, VA’s Noah Spencer stolen by Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’ during #VoiceKnockouts
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
Santa Claus visits kids in Beckley
Santa Claus’ to visit Crossroads Mall without ride from helicopter

Latest News

(Source: AP)
Multiple departments converge on fire in Richlands
City of Mullens
City of Mullens works to find families who ordered Hometown Hero banners
WVVA News at 5
City of Mullens works to find families who ordered Hometown Hero banners
Hospice Angel Tree Ceremony
Hospice of Southern W.Va hosts annual Angel Tree Ceremony at Crossroads Mall