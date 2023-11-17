MCTEC students named grand champion of WV culineering competition

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Five students from the Mercer County Technical Education Center competed in the Second Annual Culineering Challenge where they combined their skills in the culinary arts, engineering, and communications to win first place.

The West Virginia Department of Education Office of Career Exploration and Student Engagement hosted the event November 14.

The five members on the team consisted of two culinary students, two engineering students and one social media influencer had three weeks to prepare for the competition after being qualified.

For the competition, the engineering students designed an aquatic robotic vessel that carried desserts prepared by the culinary students, through an underwater obstacle course. During the competition the social media influencer documented the team’s progress over various social media platforms.

The Kraken Krew from Mercer County included Donald Pendergrass, Allison Turner, Joseph Hill, Ashlynn Jones and Ariel Price. The students say they are grateful to win such an honor for all their hard work.

The students won $5000 for the school to be split between the culinary arts department and engineering department. They also received $200 each.

