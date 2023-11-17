Mayoral race decided by a coin flip

Robert Burns will become the next mayor of Monroe, North Carolina, after tying Bob Yanacsek...
Robert Burns will become the next mayor of Monroe, North Carolina, after tying Bob Yanacsek with 970 votes.(Robert Burns for Mayor)
By Luke Tucker and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - In a first of its kind, Robert Burns has won the Monroe, North Carolina, mayoral race by virtue of a coin flip.

After all ballots were counted last week, Burns was tied with Bob Yanacsek with 970 votes. Both men opted to waive a recount, bringing the race down to the flip of a coin.

According to a Facebook post from Burns, the race was the closest in the city of Monroe’s history.

“It’s been an awesome run so far, now it’s all in God’s hands,” Burns said on social media minutes before the coin flip. “This seems unique and maybe a little archaic. I could almost think about how the people who decided to do this or come up with this decided that this would probably never happen, but it’s happening here on Nov. 17, 2023.”

Earlier in the month, Burns called the election “easily the most important one in the history of our city.”

“One thing for sure is that the amount of time and effort we put in wasn’t easy, but is well worth it,” he said on Facebook. “This is not about me and never has been. It’s all about you Monroe and I’m here for YOU!”

Burns will take over for Marion Holloway, who was not on the 2023 ballot.

Gary Anderson, the current mayor pro tem, and Angelia James also received a significant amount of votes in the election, with each winning more than 700, or 20% of the vote total.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
"The Voice" knockout Round performances of Team Niall's Claudia B. of Washington DC and...
Richlands, VA’s Noah Spencer stolen by Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’ during #VoiceKnockouts
Remembering Zac Carter
Zac Carter: Remembering the Tazewell County teen’s valiant, resilient & joyous spirit
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection

Latest News

SWVA Community Health Systems’ New Day Recovery Tazewell hosting toy drive
SWVA Community Health Systems’ New Day Recovery Tazewell hosting toy drive
Concord University establishes Mary Jane Hobart Scholarship Fund
Concord University establishes Mary Jane Hobart Scholarship Fund
FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM and EU pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
Beckley man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
Beckley man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
Kaitlin Armstrong enters the courtroom to hear the verdict on her murder trial at the...
Texas woman convicted of killing pro cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson sentenced to 90 years