Mainly overcast today, with rain moving in late afternoon

Temperatures will be lingering in the mid to low 60s today.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re waking up to overcast skies this morning, with fairly warm temperatures. We’re seeing many cities this morning starting out in the upper 40s and low 50s. We could see a few stray rain showers this morning, but the bulk of the rain will be moving in late afternoon through early evening. Right now, timing looks to be after 5 PM for the widespread rain to start. Temperatures today will be in the mid to low 60s, as the cold front won’t pass until around midnight. Rain will continue this evening, beginning to taper off after midnight. Lows tonight will be in the 40s.

This afternoon we'll see the rain beginning to move in.
This afternoon we'll see the rain beginning to move in.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we could see a few stray rain showers in the morning, but most will stay dry. Clouds will begin to clear up as we head into the lunchtime hour, giving us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be cooler though, as cold air from the frontal system settles in. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, clearing overnight will result in very cold temperatures Saturday night, sitting in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Rain will move through ahead of this cold front, giving us a soaking today.
Rain will move through ahead of this cold front, giving us a soaking today.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we wake up to the prospect of some frost Sunday morning, it will still be dry with temperatures reaching up into the 50s. Sunny skies on Sunday will result in some nice weather once again. As we head into the start of the work week, we’re watching a system that will be bringing us some much-needed rain before thanksgiving. With these two rain systems back-to-back, it will hopefully bring us some relief from the drought.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
"The Voice" knockout Round performances of Team Niall's Claudia B. of Washington DC and...
Richlands, VA’s Noah Spencer stolen by Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’ during #VoiceKnockouts
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
Crews are responding to a structure fire in the Mount Jackson Heights area of Athens, WV.
UPDATE: Agencies dispatched to structure fire in Athens, WV

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (NOV 16 2023)
LOOKING AHEAD
Rain and a cool-down will wrap up the work week
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
Highs today will be well above average, sitting in the mid to upper 60s.
Enjoy some abundant sunshine today, rain returns Friday