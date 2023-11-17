Furcast @ Noon: Meet Georgia

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Friend to the show, Alise Bailey stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to introduce us all to a new furry pal.

Alise describes this 4-year-old as sweet as a Georgia peach--telling us the Georgia gets along with everyone in any style of household whether its a single household or one with a family.

She also notes that Georgia loves other animals too and is type of dog perfect for adoption.

Like with all adoptable dogs and cats, the Tazewell County Animal Shelter encourages you to stop by 736 Camp Joy Road in Bluefield, Virginia to meet these tailwaggers.

The shelter can also be reached by phone at 276.988.5795.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
"The Voice" knockout Round performances of Team Niall's Claudia B. of Washington DC and...
Richlands, VA’s Noah Spencer stolen by Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’ during #VoiceKnockouts
Remembering Zac Carter
Zac Carter: Remembering the Tazewell County teen’s valiant, resilient & joyous spirit
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection

Latest News

Birthdays: 11.17.23 - 11.19.23
Birthdays: 11.17.23 - 11.19.23
The Tazewell County Animal Shelter is located at 736 Camp Joy Rd. in Bluefield, VA
Furcast @ Noon: Meet Georgia
Zac Carter: Remembering the Tazewell County teen’s valiant, resilient & joyous spirit
Zac Carter: Remembering the Tazewell County teen’s valiant, resilient & joyous spirit
Birthdays: 11.17.23 - 11.19.23
Birthdays: 11.17.23 - 11.19.23