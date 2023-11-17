Furcast @ Noon: Meet Georgia

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Friend to the show, Alise Bailey stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to introduce us all to a new furry pal.

Alise describes this 4-year-old as sweet as a Georgia peach--telling us the Georgia gets along with everyone in any style of household whether its a single household or one with a family.

She also notes that Georgia loves other animals too and is type of dog perfect for adoption.

Like with all adoptable dogs and cats, the Tazewell County Animal Shelter encourages you to stop by 736 Camp Joy Road in Bluefield, Virginia to meet these tailwaggers.

The shelter can also be reached by phone at 276.988.5795.

