Club on the Green grand reopening

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The establishment that was once the Bluefield Country Club and recently, the former Bluefield Elks Club is now under new ownership and name.

Members of the community showed their support as the owners and staff of club on the green held their grand reopening this evening.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the entrance of the newly renovated building.

Owner Bill Cole says he purchased the property two years ago in hopes of helping give a special Bluefield landmark a new life.

“To give back to a community that it’s been so good to me and my family for so many years. You get so many times where there’s nothing to do, well, these are filling in those blanks, there are things to do and there are great family minded events. Just anything we can do to make this a better place to be.”

Club on the Green will be offered as a luxurious event space for weddings, corporate events, private parties, or any other events that need a sophisticated and elegant venue.

