Christ the Redeemer welcomes Taylor Swift to Brazil, wearing her T-shirt

The iconic statue donned a projection of a white “Welcome to Brazil” T-shirt to greet Taylor...
The iconic statue donned a projection of a white “Welcome to Brazil” T-shirt to greet Taylor Swift, with open arms, of course.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift has been welcomed with open arms across the globe during her Eras Tour, but Thursday’s arrival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, may take the cake.

Ahead of her concerts there, Swift was welcomed by the most famous statue of Jesus Christ in the world, Christ the Redeemer.

The iconic statue donned a projection of a white “Welcome to Brazil” T-shirt to greet the singer, with open arms, of course.

The T-shirt design is modeled after the shirt Swift wears in her music video for “You Belong with Me.”

This was all thanks to an online campaign from her Brazilian fans.

The Christ the Redeemer Archdiocesan Sanctuary, which manages the 100-foot-tall monument, agreed to do this, only asking for donations from the Swifties in return.

Swift is set to perform three concerts in Rio, followed by three more in São Paulo.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
"The Voice" knockout Round performances of Team Niall's Claudia B. of Washington DC and...
Richlands, VA’s Noah Spencer stolen by Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’ during #VoiceKnockouts
Remembering Zac Carter
Zac Carter: Remembering the Tazewell County teen’s valiant, resilient & joyous spirit
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection

Latest News

Robert Burns will become the next mayor of Monroe, North Carolina, after tying Bob Yanacsek...
Mayoral race decided by a coin flip
FILE - George Brown, from left, Ronald Bell, Dennis Thomas and Robert "Kool" Bell, of Kool and...
George Brown, drummer and co-founder of Kool & The Gang, dead at 74
The Tazewell County Animal Shelter is located at 736 Camp Joy Rd. in Bluefield, VA
Furcast @ Noon: Meet Georgia
FILE - The North Dakota House chamber and Capitol tower stand in Bismarck, N.D., on Wednesday,...
Judge finds Voting Rights Act violation in North Dakota redistricting for two tribes