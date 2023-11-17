Capito tours Conn-Weld facility in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito toured the Conn-Weld facility in Princeton on Friday. Capito toured the facility along with leaders from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Conn-Weld manufactures vibrating screens which are often used during coal mining operations. Capito got the chance to watch demonstrations from a few of the more than 250 workers at the facility.

In April, Capito introduced the American Investment in Manufacturing Act which she says will help companies like Conn-Weld retain jobs and open the door for more manufacturing jobs in the state.

“If we can’t find it in America, you can’t find it. You’re back logged, there’s supply chain issues. When you make it here in America as he said you make it quicker and more custom then if you were to order it from over seas. Also it creates American jobs, West Virginia jobs,” said Capito.

Conn-Weld is currently in the process of expanding their operations into a new 500,000 square feet production space on their current property in Princeton.

