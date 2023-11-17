Capito tours Conn-Weld facility in Princeton

By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito toured the Conn-Weld facility in Princeton on Friday. Capito toured the facility along with leaders from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Conn-Weld manufactures vibrating screens which are often used during coal mining operations. Capito got the chance to watch demonstrations from a few of the more than 250 workers at the facility.

In April, Capito introduced the American Investment in Manufacturing Act which she says will help companies like Conn-Weld retain jobs and open the door for more manufacturing jobs in the state.

“If we can’t find it in America, you can’t find it. You’re back logged, there’s supply chain issues. When you make it here in America as he said you make it quicker and more custom then if you were to order it from over seas. Also it creates American jobs, West Virginia jobs,” said Capito.

Conn-Weld is currently in the process of expanding their operations into a new 500,000 square feet production space on their current property in Princeton.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
"The Voice" knockout Round performances of Team Niall's Claudia B. of Washington DC and...
Richlands, VA’s Noah Spencer stolen by Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’ during #VoiceKnockouts
Remembering Zac Carter
Zac Carter: Remembering the Tazewell County teen’s valiant, resilient & joyous spirit
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection

Latest News

'No Sight No Problem' for blind ATV mechanic
'No Sight No Problem' blind mechanic has success in Bluewell
Steve Scott removes a spark plug from a customer's four wheeler
‘No Sight No Problem’ for local blind ATV mechanic
In Focus Preview: Can Jam and Princeton Christmas Parade
In Focus Preview: Can Jam and Princeton Christmas Parade
Virginia State Police to participate in C.A.R.E. initiative
Virginia State Police to participate in C.A.R.E. initiative