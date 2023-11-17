Bluefield men’s basketball falls to Washington Adventist Thursday night

The Rams had a late comeback attempt, but fall to the Shock 85-73
Bluefield men’s basketball falls to Washington Adventist Thursday night
By Jon Surratt
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Rams men’s basketball team hosted the Washington Adventist Shock Wednesday night. The Rams started the season 2-1 and on a two-game winning streak.

The game would start back and forth, with the Rams taking an early lead 25-22. However the Shock would answer to tie, and eventually go onto lead by eight at halftime (40-32). In the second half, the Shock would keep the momentum and get the lead all the way to 13. Near the end of the game though, the Rams would answer and get the game all the way to 74-69 down the stretch. Right after the Rams rally though, the Shock would rally right after to go onto win 85-73. The Rams are now 2-2 on the season.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
"The Voice" knockout Round performances of Team Niall's Claudia B. of Washington DC and...
Richlands, VA’s Noah Spencer stolen by Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’ during #VoiceKnockouts
The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
Crews are responding to a structure fire in the Mount Jackson Heights area of Athens, WV.
UPDATE: Agencies dispatched to structure fire in Athens, WV
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission

Latest News

Bluefield men’s basketball falls to Washington Adventist Wednesday night
Bluefield men’s basketball falls to Washington Adventist Thursday night
Concord sweeps Bluefield State on Mercer County rivalry night
Concord sweeps Bluefield State on Mercer County rivalry night
Concord sweeps Bluefield State on Mercer County rivalry night
Concord sweeps Bluefield State on Mercer County rivalry night
WVU Tech women’s basketball falls in the final minute to Embry-Riddle
WVU Tech women’s basketball falls in the final minute to Embry-Riddle