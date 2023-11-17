Bluefield men’s basketball falls to Washington Adventist Thursday night

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Rams men’s basketball team hosted the Washington Adventist Shock Wednesday night. The Rams started the season 2-1 and on a two-game winning streak.

The game would start back and forth, with the Rams taking an early lead 25-22. However the Shock would answer to tie, and eventually go onto lead by eight at halftime (40-32). In the second half, the Shock would keep the momentum and get the lead all the way to 13. Near the end of the game though, the Rams would answer and get the game all the way to 74-69 down the stretch. Right after the Rams rally though, the Shock would rally right after to go onto win 85-73. The Rams are now 2-2 on the season.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.