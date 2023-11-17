Beckley ARH receives Primary Stroke Certification

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital (BARH) has earned its Primary Stroke Certification.

Those at the hospital tell WVVA this means they can provide more and better care to stroke patients. It also means they can keep those patients at home, rather than having to relocate them to hospitals that can provide the care they need.

Angela Rivera, West Virginia Region Chief Nurse Officer for BARH, says the hospital has been waiting three years to receive the designation of a “Primary Stroke Center.”

“We are very passionate about taking care of our community. We are a community hospital; we’re a rural hospital. We want people to be able to come here, stay here, get well and go home...We are just ecstatic today that we have this certification and that we can take care of our community better.”

Beckley ARH’s certification was given to them by the hospital accrediting agency DNV. It follows standards set by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association.

