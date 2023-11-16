Zac Carter: Remembering the Tazewell County teen’s valiant, resilient & joyous spirit

Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the Carter family. --WVVA
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - For years we’ve followed Tazewell County teenager, Zac Carter’s fight against cancer.

Zac, his parents and sister letting us in on their journey as he battled lymphoma and when the cancer returned in a different form.

His mother sharing with us and those who followed his story that “after 7+ years of battling metastatic osteosarcoma, Zac received his healing & passed peacefully to his heavenly home.”

We at WVVA wanted take a moment this afternoon to remember Zac’s valiant, resilient and joyous spirit in the way many saw him--facing challenges head on with a smile.

Former WVVA sports reporter, Chase Parker filed the story above in April of 2019.

Read more about Zachary Andrew Carter here.

Services are as follows:

