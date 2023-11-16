Zac Carter: Remembering the Tazewell County teen’s valiant, resilient & joyous spirit

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - For years we’ve followed Tazewell County teenager, Zac Carter’s fight against cancer.

Zac, his parents and sister letting us in on their journey as he battled lymphoma and when the cancer returned in a different form.

His mother sharing with us and those who followed his story that “after 7+ years of battling metastatic osteosarcoma, Zac received his healing & passed peacefully to his heavenly home.”

We at WVVA wanted take a moment this afternoon to remember Zac’s valiant, resilient and joyous spirit in the way many saw him--facing challenges head on with a smile.

Former WVVA sports reporter, Chase Parker filed the story above in April of 2019.

Read more about Zachary Andrew Carter here.

Services are as follows:

A service celebrating Zac’s life will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 1 pm at Graham Middle School, 1 Academic Circle, Bluefield, VA, with ministers John Elmore, Tony Reed, and Steve Moran officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield, VA. Serving as pallbearers will be: Kaleb Snyder, Josh Snyder, Levi Snyder, Lucas Brooks, Isaac Brooks, and Eli Brooks. Honorary pallbearers are: CJ Moreno and Dr. Michael Bishop. Friends may visit with the family beginning at 5pm until 9pm on Friday evening at Graham Middle School and from 12pm until 1pm prior to the service on Saturday. The service will be streamed live on the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home Facebook page. To celebrate Zac’s life, the lengthy battle he fought, & the amazing care he received at St. Jude, any gifts in memoriam may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia oversees arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.

