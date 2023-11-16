WVU Tech women’s basketball falls in the final minute to Embry-Riddle

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The WVU Tech Golden Bears women’s basketball team hosted the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Eagles on Wednesday at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

The Eagles would be the team to jump out in front first, leading 23-15 after a quarter. However, the Lady Golden Bears would bounce back, led Alexis Secton’s 15 points, to tie it up 41-41 at halftime. In the second half, the Eagles would take a 49-41 lead from the jump but the Golden Bears would respond and have a two-point lead, 59-57, at the end of the third. In the fourth, it would get down to 69-69 within the final minute. Rylee Allie would drive the lane and draw two free throws to take a 71-69 led. However, the Eagles would hit a three-pointer to take the lead and eventually win the game 73-71.

