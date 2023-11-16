WVU Tech men’s basketball extends undefeated start against Washington Adventist

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The WVU Tech Golden Bears men’s basketball team came into Wednesday 3-0, hosting the Washington Adventist Shock.

The Golden Bears would get out to a 9-0 run to start the game, before the Shock would answer to make it 11-10 midway through the first half. The Golden Bears would rally from there to take a 40-33 lead into halftime. After the break, Braden Chapman would start to get hot from three, giving the Golden Bears a sizeable advantage. However, the Shock again would go on another run and even take the lead at a point in the second half. The Golden Bears would take the game from there though, winning 83-72. The Golden Bears are 4-0 for the first time since 2014.

