Woodrow Wilson High School receives 80k for wetlands development


Woodrow Wilson High School receives 80k for wetlands development
By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley has just received $80,000 in state funding to develop wetlands on the property.

The economic development funding came from Gov. Jim Justice’s office through a request by Sen. David ‘Bugs’ Stover, (R) Wyoming County. “It’s going to be a gift to this county and part of West Virginia that people will be visiting for a century or more.”

Sen. Stover gives credit to the two young students who did all the legwork in preparing the application, student government leaders Thomas Spencer and Ram Asaithambi.

“This is a tool and an outlet for students to take education in their own hands and be able to learn from the environment that we’re trying to preserve,” explained Asaithambi.

Once complete, the area will a space for students to learn and relax, but also an area where those at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital can catch a breather. “We want to add walking trails that lead directly to the hospital so they can utilize the site as well,” said Spencer.

A former teacher, Sen. Stover hopes that the wetlands project will serve as a model for other schools in the state working to implement similar learning models. “This is a gift to everybody that comes after them.”

The students said they are hoping to start work on the project soon now that the funding is in place.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
"The Voice" knockout Round performances of Team Niall's Claudia B. of Washington DC and...
Richlands, VA’s Noah Spencer stolen by Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’ during #VoiceKnockouts
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
Santa Claus visits kids in Beckley
Santa Claus’ to visit Crossroads Mall without ride from helicopter
Signs in support of the Tusky Valley Schools community can be seen in front of the elementary...
NTSB team visits scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students

Latest News

Hospice Angel Tree Ceremony
Hospice of Southern W.Va hosts annual Angel Tree Ceremony at Crossroads Mall
Woodrow Wilson High School receives 80k for wetlands development
WVVA News at 5
Hospice of Southern W.Va hosts annual Angel Tree Ceremony at Crossroads Mall
Botany Tropicals opens new location in Princeton
Botany Tropicals opens new location in Princeton