Woodrow Wilson High School receives 80k for wetlands development

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley has just received $80,000 in state funding to develop wetlands on the property.

The economic development funding came from Gov. Jim Justice’s office through a request by Sen. David ‘Bugs’ Stover, (R) Wyoming County. “It’s going to be a gift to this county and part of West Virginia that people will be visiting for a century or more.”

Sen. Stover gives credit to the two young students who did all the legwork in preparing the application, student government leaders Thomas Spencer and Ram Asaithambi.

“This is a tool and an outlet for students to take education in their own hands and be able to learn from the environment that we’re trying to preserve,” explained Asaithambi.

Once complete, the area will a space for students to learn and relax, but also an area where those at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital can catch a breather. “We want to add walking trails that lead directly to the hospital so they can utilize the site as well,” said Spencer.

A former teacher, Sen. Stover hopes that the wetlands project will serve as a model for other schools in the state working to implement similar learning models. “This is a gift to everybody that comes after them.”

The students said they are hoping to start work on the project soon now that the funding is in place.

