West Virginia Department of Tourism launches Culinary Trail

WV Culinary Trail
WV Culinary Trail(WV Department of Tourism)
By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Tourism has announced the West Virginia Culinary Trail.

The Trail aims to highlight the must-visit restaurants across West Virginia that have been selected by the inaugural class of West Virginia Chef Ambassadors.

Participants will earn prizes fit for a foodie by checking in at participating restaurants.

“We invite travelers from near and far to put the West Virginia Culinary Trail on their must-do list this winter and beyond,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “While you’re tasting the best dishes the Mountain State has to offer, you might as well enjoy a side of adventure too. Plan a foodie road trip and stay a while in Almost Heaven.”

The Culinary Trail will encourage visitors to add a savory stop to their next adventure.

Inspired by the favorite stops of the current class of Chef Ambassadors, restaurants across the state are included in this program.

As new Chef Ambassadors join the program, the Culinary Trail will be updated to include their selections.

To get started, visit wvtourism.com/culinary-trail and register to have the West Virginia Culinary Trail mobile passport delivered straight to your smartphone. The user checks in at each restaurant using GPS location and receives one (1) point for each check-in. As they work to complete the Culinary Trail, users can redeem their points on prizes.

The first Culinary Trail will begin November 2023. Each year, the challenge will be updated to include new locations recommended by the next class of Chef Ambassadors.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
"The Voice" knockout Round performances of Team Niall's Claudia B. of Washington DC and...
Richlands, VA’s Noah Spencer stolen by Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’ during #VoiceKnockouts
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
Santa Claus visits kids in Beckley
Santa Claus’ to visit Crossroads Mall without ride from helicopter
Signs in support of the Tusky Valley Schools community can be seen in front of the elementary...
NTSB team visits scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students

Latest News

Deonta M. Blount (left) and encountered Reginald L. King Jr. face charges related to the...
Second suspect arrested in shooting of VSU officer
Family Refuge Center in Lewisburg
Lewisburg fundraiser to aid Family Refuge Center
File Graphic
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
Oceana is among three recipients of funding for infrastructure advancement.
Oceana among recipients of matching funds for infrastructure advancements
Remembering Zac Carter
Zac Carter: Remembering the Tazewell County teen’s valiant, resilient & joyous spirit