Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe's

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley Police Department has confirmed that a 31-year-old male was found dead at Lowe’s in Beckley early this morning.

Beckley Polie Captain F.D. Shelton said that the call came in at around 7:30 a.m. this morning. The male’s body was confirmed to have been at the Garden Center entrance of the store.

No foul play is suspected at this time. The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston to determine a cause of death.

Shelton said that they have not released the male’s name as they are waiting until family has been informed.

