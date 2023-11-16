MLB All-Star & Tazewell High alumnus featured speaker at BSU’s First Pitch Dinner

BSU First Pitch Dinner
BSU First Pitch Dinner(BSU Baseball (Drew Bailey))
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - One of Major League Baseball’s and Two Virginias native Billy Wagner is running from the dugout to the podium as the featured guest speaker for Bluefield State Baseball’s First Pitch Dinner.

The dinner swings into action on January 24, 2024 at 6 PM at the Clover Club on Commerce Street in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Tickets are $75--includes a silent auction and meet & greet with the 2024 Bluefield State Baseball Team.

BSU First Pitch Dinner returns January 24, 2023. Seats are limited.
BSU First Pitch Dinner returns January 24, 2023. Seats are limited.(BSU Baseball (Drew Bailey))

Wagner is an alum of Tazewell High School who amassed quite a few stats during his career.

The 7-time MLB All-Star holds the title of 6th All-time MLB Saves and has played for the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves , New York Mets and Boston Red Sox.

BSU is inviting our community to be a part as well--but seats are limited.

Dress is business casual.

Reserve your spot by making a donation to BSU Athletics’ Baseball Program.

Email your $75 donation confirmation to ABailey@BluefieldState.edu.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Santa Claus visits kids in Beckley
Santa Claus’ to visit Crossroads Mall without ride from helicopter
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby

Latest News

"The Voice" knockout Round performances of Team Niall's Claudia B. of Washington DC and...
Richlands, VA’s Noah Spencer stolen by Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’ during #VoiceKnockouts
"The Voice" knockout Round performances of Team Niall's Claudia B. of Washington DC and...
Richlands, VA's Noah Spencer saved by Reba McEntire on 'The Voice' during #VoiceKnockouts
Birthdays: 11.15.23
Birthdays: 11.15.23
Chuck Mathena Monday: A Christmas Carol & Breakfast with Santa
Chuck Mathena Monday: A Christmas Carol & Breakfast with Santa