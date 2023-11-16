MLB All-Star & Tazewell High alumnus featured speaker at BSU’s First Pitch Dinner

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - One of Major League Baseball’s and Two Virginias native Billy Wagner is running from the dugout to the podium as the featured guest speaker for Bluefield State Baseball’s First Pitch Dinner.

The dinner swings into action on January 24, 2024 at 6 PM at the Clover Club on Commerce Street in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Tickets are $75--includes a silent auction and meet & greet with the 2024 Bluefield State Baseball Team.

BSU First Pitch Dinner returns January 24, 2023. Seats are limited. (BSU Baseball (Drew Bailey))

Wagner is an alum of Tazewell High School who amassed quite a few stats during his career.

The 7-time MLB All-Star holds the title of 6th All-time MLB Saves and has played for the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves , New York Mets and Boston Red Sox.

BSU is inviting our community to be a part as well--but seats are limited.

Dress is business casual.

Reserve your spot by making a donation to BSU Athletics’ Baseball Program.

Email your $75 donation confirmation to ABailey@BluefieldState.edu.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.