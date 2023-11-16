Hospice of Southern W.Va hosts annual Angel Tree Ceremony at Crossroads Mall

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRADLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday, Hospice of Southern West Virginia held its annual Angel Tree Ceremony at the Crossroads Mall in Bradley.

The Angel Tree may be Hosprice’s second-largest fundraising effort, but- as WVVA learned Thursday afternoon- it also allows those in the community to feel just a little bit closer to lost loved ones at Christmastime. During the ceremony, dozens were present to hang an angel for their angels.

“By hanging that angel on the Christmas Tree, it’s really a commitment to honoring and cherishing and remembering the past, and, you know, hanging tight to the present,” shared Jeri Knowlton, Director of Public Relations for Hospice. “And for many, this is even an opportunity to just think about maybe someday being together again.”

The two Angel Trees will remain inside the Crossroads Mall throughout the holiday season. If you’d like to see the names of your loved ones displayed, it’s not too late. Hospice will be taking Angel Tree donations throughout November and December.

Families can pick up their angel ornaments up at Hospice starting January 2, 2024.

