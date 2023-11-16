GTT @ Noon: The Marvels, Priscilla & Journey to Bethlehem now playing; classic holiday movies to return to the Granada

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Skip Crane with the Bluefield Arts Revitalization Corporation stopped by WVVA @ Noon to discuss--Journey to Bethlehem, The Marvels & Priscilla--plus live holiday performances and movies.

Coming this holiday season to the historic theater are several live performances including:

Miracle of 34th Street on November 18th & 19th--purchase tickets here.

Starz Christmas Wonderland on December 16th & 17th--purchase tickets here.

Chosen Road’s Hometown Christmas featuring the Church Sisters and Karen Peck & New River--purchase tickets here.

And tune into Granada Theater Thursday LIVE every week on WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Jeffrey Hoole.

