Four inmates sentenced for possessing weapons at FCI Beckley

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Four inmates were sentenced for possession of a weapon by an inmate at a federal prison today.

Inmates Rico Salguero, 40, Jamal Brooks, 26, and Jarvis Burl, 26, were each sentenced to one year and one day in prison and inmate John Durant, 34, was sentenced to one year and three months.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, each inmate admitted to possessing a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank,” at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley in separate incidents on the following dates: Salguero on December 9, 2022; Brooks on January 7, 2023; Burl on February 22, 2023; and Durant on April 10, 2023.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the case.

