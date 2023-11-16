Concord University establishes Mary Jane Hobart Scholarship Fund

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University has established a new scholarship fund in the name of Mary Jane Hobart by her children K. Bruce Hobart and Georgia Lee Ford (Class of ‘72).

Hobart was a single parent who cared for her children while serving as an elementary school teacher in War, McDowell County. She was finally able to graduate from CU in 1964 with a degree in education. CU said in a press release that Hobart “exemplified a life of service in helping children.”

When asked what inspired the forming of the scholarship fund, Bruce Hobart said, “It’s been a 10-year process that started with raising money to purchase shoes for students in McDowell County and has grown into a scholarship fund to honor my mother. I hope this will be just the beginning of something that will grow and benefit many students for years to come.”

The scholarship will be awarded to students with financial need, who have shown evidence of academic promise and will be used to defray the normal and necessary tuition fees and expenses. Recipients must have a 2.5 cumulative GPA on their high school transcripts or at another institution of higher learning. Recipients must also be from Mercer, McDowell, or Nicholas County, with preference given to first-generation college students from McDowell.

The selection of the scholarship recipients will be determined by the University Financial Aid Office and will be made beginning with the fall term of the freshman year and may be held for eight consecutive semesters, providing the student retains a GPA of 2.5 or higher and remains in good standing with the Office of Student Affairs.

For information on how to make a contribution to the Mary Jane Hobart Scholarship Fund or on how to start a new fund within the Concord University Foundation, please contact Sarah Turner, Vice President for Advancement at slturner@concord.edu or 304-384-5348.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.