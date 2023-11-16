Concord sweeps Bluefield State on Mercer County rivalry night

Women win 74-73 in OT, Men win 94-91
By Josh Widman
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain Lions took both games from the Bluefield State Big Blue on Wednesday night.

The CU women’s team overcame an 18-point deficit and major foul trouble to win 74-73 in overtime. The Lady Mountain Lions are now 1-2 on the season. The Lady Big Blue is 0-1.

The men’s team built a double-digit lead in the first half and then staved off a BSU rally in the second half to win 94-91. Wednesday was the 10th straight win in the series for the Mountain Lions. Concord is now 3-0. Bluefield State is now 1-2.

