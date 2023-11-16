City of Mullens works to find families who ordered Hometown Hero banners

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Alan “Mater” Mills, Mayor of the City of Mullens, and his staff at City Hall are working to locate anyone who has purchased a Hometown Hero veterans banner within the last year.

This stems from a story WVVA shared last week.

The City of Mullens is currently in the middle of an audit and does not know whether or not the funds collected for the banners were misused; however, Mayor Mills says they are already working to contact these families so they can begin to put together a list of those who were negatively impacted by the ongoing situation.

If you purchased one of these banners, you are urged to contact the City Hall in Mullens. That number is 304-294-7132.

