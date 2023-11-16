Botany Tropicals opens new location in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Keeping with Mercer County grand openings--”Botany Tropicals” is being welcomed to the area as well today.

It is for their newest location at 749 mercer street. There...Botany Tropicals offers a wide range of plants from simple houseplants to exotic hard-to-find ones.

They also offer other items and have workshops for anyone interested.

They already have another successful location and according to owner Jordan Casey they are doing well there...But Princeton gives them more options to offer customers.

“Well, we opened in Hinton around two years ago now and we have done wonderful over there, we have had a lot of fun in the community, and we plan to stay there. We really liked what was happening here in downtown Princeton so we saw a building that was for rent, and we thought we would give it a go. We have made some good connections down here and felt like it was needed in this area.”

The hours for Botany Tropicals Princeton location are Wednesday through Saturday from 11am until 5pm. They are closed on Monday and Tuesday.

