Big Back’s Burgers and Brews opens in Princeton

PRINCEETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -In Mercer County., The City of Princeton is welcoming a new business today.

Today’s ribbon cutting for “Big Back’s Burgers and Brews” marks the official opening of this establishment--looking to offer patrons a bite to eat...Cold beer...Entertainment and more.

Big Backs boasts plenty of pool tables, corn hole and even a golf simulator.

General Manager Jason Howerton says they wanted to have a place where anyone could feel right at home.

“We wanted something with a hometown feel. Something you can come to and it’s like you know sitting at a friend’s house with your friends and you can enjoy it all right her in Princeton.”

Howerton adds their hours are not set yet, but you can visit their Big Back’s Burger and Brews Facebook page to find out more.

