Big Back’s Burgers and Brews opens in Princeton

By Mark Hughes
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCEETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -In Mercer County., The City of Princeton is welcoming a new business today.

Today’s ribbon cutting for “Big Back’s Burgers and Brews” marks the official opening of this establishment--looking to offer patrons a bite to eat...Cold beer...Entertainment and more.

Big Backs boasts plenty of pool tables, corn hole and even a golf simulator.

General Manager Jason Howerton says they wanted to have a place where anyone could feel right at home.

“We wanted something with a hometown feel. Something you can come to and it’s like you know sitting at a friend’s house with your friends and you can enjoy it all right her in Princeton.”

Howerton adds their hours are not set yet, but you can visit their Big Back’s Burger and Brews Facebook page to find out more.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
"The Voice" knockout Round performances of Team Niall's Claudia B. of Washington DC and...
Richlands, VA’s Noah Spencer stolen by Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’ during #VoiceKnockouts
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
Santa Claus visits kids in Beckley
Santa Claus’ to visit Crossroads Mall without ride from helicopter
Signs in support of the Tusky Valley Schools community can be seen in front of the elementary...
NTSB team visits scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students

Latest News

Botany Tropicals opens new location in Princeton
Botany Tropicals opens new location in Princeton
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
Court ruling
Four inmates sentenced for possessing weapons at FCI Beckley
Court Generic
Beckley man pleads guilty to federal gun crime