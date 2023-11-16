Beckley man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

Court Generic
Court Generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Eric I. Day, 52, of Beckley, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm today.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on August 21, 2021, law enforcement officers responding to reports of an altercation on South Huber Street in Beckley encountered Day and his girlfriend. The officers recovered a Lorcin model .380-caliber handgun from the waistband of Day’s shorts.

Day is not allowed firearms due to his previous prior felony conviction for first-degree robbery in Raleigh County Circuit Court on May 16, 2017, as federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Day is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Elyria community is rallying around a family that tragically lost a child Monday....
11-year-old dies unexpectedly after respiratory infection
"The Voice" knockout Round performances of Team Niall's Claudia B. of Washington DC and...
Richlands, VA’s Noah Spencer stolen by Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’ during #VoiceKnockouts
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
Santa Claus visits kids in Beckley
Santa Claus’ to visit Crossroads Mall without ride from helicopter
Signs in support of the Tusky Valley Schools community can be seen in front of the elementary...
NTSB team visits scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students

Latest News

Botany Tropicals opens new location in Princeton
Botany Tropicals opens new location in Princeton
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
Court ruling
Four inmates sentenced for possessing weapons at FCI Beckley
Big Back's Burger and Brews opens in Princeton.
Big Back’s Burgers and Brews opens in Princeton