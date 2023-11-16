Beckley man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Eric I. Day, 52, of Beckley, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm today.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on August 21, 2021, law enforcement officers responding to reports of an altercation on South Huber Street in Beckley encountered Day and his girlfriend. The officers recovered a Lorcin model .380-caliber handgun from the waistband of Day’s shorts.

Day is not allowed firearms due to his previous prior felony conviction for first-degree robbery in Raleigh County Circuit Court on May 16, 2017, as federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Day is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

