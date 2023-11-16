Agencies dispatched to structure fire in Athens, WV

Crews are responding to a structure fire in the Mount Jackson Heights area of Athens, WV.
Crews are responding to a structure fire in the Mount Jackson Heights area of Athens, WV.(WVVA)
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Mercer County Dispatch is confirms crews are responding to a structure fire in Athens, WV

Dispatch confirms crews were sent to the area of Mount Jackson Heights Road at 6:45 AM on November 16, 2023.

The following fire departments are responding to the blaze--Athens Volunteer Fire, Mataoka Volunteer Fire, Oakvale Volunteer Fire, Pipestem Volunteer Fire & Hinton City Fire.

Limited information is known at this time as to if any injuries are sustained.

