Agencies dispatched to structure fire in Athens, WV

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Mercer County Dispatch is confirms crews are responding to a structure fire in Athens, WV

Dispatch confirms crews were sent to the area of Mount Jackson Heights Road at 6:45 AM on November 16, 2023.

The following fire departments are responding to the blaze--Athens Volunteer Fire, Mataoka Volunteer Fire, Oakvale Volunteer Fire, Pipestem Volunteer Fire & Hinton City Fire.

Limited information is known at this time as to if any injuries are sustained.

