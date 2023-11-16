$3M to be distributed across West Virginia for fire services

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced on Thursday $3 million will be distributed to counties across West Virginia to support fire services.

The funding comes after three bills were passed in this year’s Legislative session to create a special fund for volunteer fire departments and to place money into the funds.

Gov. Justice signed the bills into law in August 2023.

“These funds directly benefit the people that literally run to the fire, and they will provide support to the 438 fire departments in West Virginia,” Gov Justice said. “These services are vital to the safety and well-being of our people, and we appreciate all those that sacrifice to protect us each and every day.”

The first round of funding has been released through the County Fire Protection Fund, delivering resources to all 55 counties in West Virginia, according to Gov. Justice.

The second round of funding, an additional $3 million, will be administered through the Growth County Fire Fund. Gov. Justice says it is being prepared for release in the near future.

The funds can be used for Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services based on the needs of the individual counties that receive them, Gov. Justice says.

Gov. Justice adds the funds may also be used to purchase personal protective equipment, facilities upkeep, and upgrade or buy new rescue, communications or ambulance equipment.

The funds may also be used toward education and training expenses or to offset costs associated with compliance with Insurance Service Office recommendations, utility bills, and insurance payments.

