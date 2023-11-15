Woman celebrating 101st birthday says her biggest piece of advice is to love everyone

Althea Southwick celebrated her 101st birthday this week with friends and family in Ohio. (Source: WTAP)
By Laura Bowen and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP/Gray News) - An Ohio woman celebrated her 101st birthday on Tuesday.

Friends and family gathered to make the day special for Althea Southwick.

The 101-year-old said she was lucky to be a part of such a wonderful group of people.

“They are very special. Everyone made me feel so happy,” Southwick said.

She said her secret to a long life is smiling at everyone.

Southwick also said her biggest piece of life advice is to love everyone.

Her daughter said that her mother at 101 remains very adventurous.

Southwick went parasailing in Mexico for her 91st birthday with plans on doing it again.

The secret to a long and healthy life is something many search for but few find.
