‘A team effort’: Arrest made in VSU officer shooting

Bruce Foster was injured in the shooting early Sunday morning
Bruce Foster was injured in the shooting early Sunday morning.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect in the shooting of a Virginia State University police officer has been arrested.

Police say Deonta M. Blount, 21, was arrested without incident on Tuesday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.

Bruce Foster was shot and injured near campus early Sunday morning.

Bruce Foster was injured Sunday.
Bruce Foster was injured Sunday.(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Officers were called to Boisseau Street just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report that an officer was shot.

The department said Foster was responding to an on-campus disturbance. The suspect then ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring Foster.

On Tuesday, the Chesterfield Police Department says that with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division, Blount was located and arrested.

“This was truly a team effort, and we aren’t done,” said Chesterfiled Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz in a social media post. “Our investigation will continue.”

Blount is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade

Latest News

Steep Valley Fire update
Steep Valley Fire cause under investigation
SWVA NDR Toy drive
SWVA Community Health Systems’ New Day Recovery Tazewell hosting toy drive
WVVA Today
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, community help those in need with annual Giving Tree
Visit Mercer Co.’s “Candy Cane Trail” returning, nearly doubling last year’s stops
Visit Mercer Co.’s “Candy Cane Trail” returning, nearly doubling last year’s stops