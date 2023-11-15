SWVA Community Health Systems’ New Day Recovery Tazewell hosting toy drive

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems’ New Day Recovery (NDR) Tazewell is hosting a toy drive.

NDR is now accepting new and gently used toys for all ages through December 14.

New Day Recovery’s Behavioral Health Supervisor, Ami Deel-Sanders, LPC, CSAC, “Patients here at New Day Recovery wanted a way to give back to the community and after lots of brainstorming, they came up with a plan to gather as many toys as they can to give back to the children in our own community. Patients are working to just show one small act of kindness can create a gigantic amount of joy.”

Deel-Sanders goes on to say that acts of community service for the community has a positive impact on patients’ recovery and for the community as a whole.

“It helps them build trust in themselves and know they have so much they can achieve. This toy drive is giving them a purpose and helping to change their negative emotions into positive ones. They are building confidence in themselves and literally putting in the work by going out and meeting with people to discuss donations they never thought they would talk to before. These patients are working as a team and learning to ask for help when they need it as well as help others. It’s helping to build social connections and for most stepping out of their comfort zones and doing something they never thought they would be able to do and that is be trusted to help others,” Deel-Sanders said.

Patients are currently working to pass out flyers, going to businesses for donations, handwriting letters to local churches and tv stations, and bringing toys in themselves to ensure the event is successful.

“I really couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Deel-Sanders.

Donations can be dropped off at New Day Recovery, Tazewell, Va., which is located in the Tazewell Carillion Hospital at 388 Ben Bolt Ave, Suite 4, Tazewell Va 24651. For any questions, please feel free to reach out to Ami Deel-Sanders, LPC, CSAC, NDR Behavioral Health Supervisor at 276-979-9899 ext. 1643.

