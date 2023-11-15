Richlands, VA’s Noah Spencer stolen by Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’ during #VoiceKnockouts

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County’s own Noah Spencer continues to represent the Two Virginias’ and thrill listeners nationwide with his voice on NBC’s “The Voice” airing right here on WVVA on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 PM on WVVA.

The week’s knockout rounds served up the fanciest shake up for the Richlands native as his original coach Niall Horan was tasked with choosing between Claudia B. of Washington DC and Nashville, Huntley of Fredericksburg, VA and Noah Spencer of Richlands, VA.

Horan chose Huntley but as Spencer was expressing his gratitude for the experience, legendary songwriters and artists John Legend and Reba McEntire buzzed in to steal him.

Between the ‘All of Me’ and ‘Survivor’ performers, Spencer chose the latter.

“I gotta make the hometown proud I’m going with Reba,” said Spencer who is a former Stages Music School mentor and Hinton’s Got Talent performer.

“I wanted to steal Noah because he fits my team really well. I don’t think we’ve touched on fourth of his talent yet,” said the 3-time Grammy-award winning singer. “I can’t wait to see what he’s going to sing next.”

