Monongahela National Forest provides second Christmas tree to Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDTV) - Another Christmas tree from West Virginia is heading to Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Monongahela National Forest will be delivered in Washington to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building on Friday.

Officials with the National Park Service say they partnered with the USDA Forest Service to provide the National Christmas Tree for the Ellipse at The White House.

The tree selected as the National Christmas Tree will also come from the Monongahela National Forest, marking the second Christmas tree to be in Washington this year.

Officials say this tree replaces one that was planted in October 2021. It was removed last weekend after developing needle cast, a fungal disease that officials say causes needles to turn brown and fall off.

The National Christmas Tree is a cut 40-foot Norway spruce and marks the first time the NPS and USDA Forest Service have partnered to bring a tree to the Ellipse.

Before 1973, the NPS used cut trees as National Christmas trees. The agency will evaluate whether to continue using a cut tree or to plant a new tree after the holiday season.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting will take place Nov. 30 on the Ellipse at The White House and President’s Park, just south of the White House. The event features a countdown to the official lighting of the National Christmas Tree and live musical performances by local and national performers.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting is scheduled take place on Nov. 28 at 5 p.m.

