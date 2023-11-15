Delegate Todd Kirby not seeking re-election, announces candidacy for new position

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia House Delegate Todd A. Kirby (R) of the 44th District announced he will not be running for re-election in the 2024 race.

Kirby said that he is instead announcing his candidacy for the Circuit Court Judge position that will be made available by the upcoming retirement of the Honorable Robert A. Burnside Jr.

