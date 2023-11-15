Coal City Elementary students get a lesson on trash and treasure for “America Recycles Day”

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, November 15, also known as “America Recycles Day,” more than 50 first-grade students at Coal City Elementary loaded up and headed to the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority’s Recycling and Education Center to get a lesson on how one man’s trash can be another man’s treasure.

Throughout the day, the students learned about the Raleigh County landfill, how green energy is generated and even the importance of converting waste into works of art.

“Learning to safeguard the environment at an early age, it cultivates a lifelong appreciation of your surroundings,” shared Sherrie Hunter, Director of Education for the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority. “...I like to say: ‘If you’re not recycling, you’re throwing it all away.”

Wednesday may have been a field trip, but teachers at Coal City Elementary say they think the motto of “reduce, reuse and recycle” will stay with their students for years to come.

“This is a completely different type of learning environment for them than a regular classroom,” explained first-grade teacher Stacie Hutchens. “So, it’s a good experience for them to get out. They get to do a lot of hands-on things that they normally, maybe don’t get to do on a day-to-day basis.”

Six-year-old Lake Whitt tells WVVA that he learned a lot about blue and white bins at the education center.

“You like, have to put stuff in the trash and recycle it, and you like- trash is something cool and stuff.”

Meanwhile, seven-year-old Patyon Allen explained how she and her classmates used trash to make a beautiful flower.

“We used a toilet paper roll, and we used a straw, and we used a lid, and we used glue.”

After their lesson on Wednesday, several of the students said they couldn’t wait to go home and teach their families how to craft with trash.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Santa Claus visits kids in Beckley
Santa Claus’ to visit Crossroads Mall without ride from helicopter
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby

Latest News

WVVA News at 6
Coal City Elementary students get a lesson on trash and treasure for “America Recycles Day”
Steep Valley Fire cause under investigation
Steep Valley Fire cause under investigation
The secret to a long and healthy life is something many search for but few find.
The secret to a long and healthy life is something many search for but few find.
The secret to a long and healthy life is something many search for, but only few find.
Beckley woman celebrates 100th birthday