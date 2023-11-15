Big Island fire spreads to roughly 2,500 acres; 0% contained

Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County
Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County(Big Island Volunteer Fire Company)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The wildfire has spread to roughly 2,500 acres, according to the USDA Forest Service.

ORIGINAL STORY: A wildfire in the Matts Creek area of Bedford County has spread approximately 1,400 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire has yet to be contained.

The forestry service says the fire is five miles southeast of Glasgow, and five miles northwest of Big Island.

The fire is located south of US-501 and the James River within the James River Face Wilderness in the Jefferson National Forest. The entire fire is on the National Forest lands, according to the forestry service.

The forestry service says no structures are under threat.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Santa Claus visits kids in Beckley
Santa Claus’ to visit Crossroads Mall without ride from helicopter
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby

Latest News

Steep Valley Fire cause under investigation
Steep Valley Fire cause under investigation
The secret to a long and healthy life is something many search for but few find.
The secret to a long and healthy life is something many search for but few find.
The secret to a long and healthy life is something many search for, but only few find.
Beckley woman celebrates 100th birthday
Todd A. Kirby
Delegate Todd Kirby not seeking re-election, announces candidacy for new position
"The Voice" knockout Round performances of Team Niall's Claudia B. of Washington DC and...
Richlands, VA’s Noah Spencer stolen by Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’ during #VoiceKnockouts