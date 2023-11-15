Beckley woman celebrates 100th birthday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The secret to a long and healthy life is something many search for but few find. Helen Wynes of Beckley is one of the lucky ones who found the answer, turning 100 years old this week.

A resident of the Crestview Apartments, she’s known for her bright smile and kind heart. Dozens of friends gathered to celebrate her birthday at the apartment complex on Tuesday, where Wynes reflected on her extraordinary life.

“The secret is to live for the Lord,” she said. “Keep the Lord in your mind and in your prayers. He’s the one who brought me through. If I didn’t have the Lord on my side, I don’t know where I’d be.”

Wynes found love twice in life. Her first husband passed away in 1974, while her second died in 2014. Despite that heartbreak, her family said she found joy in Church and helping her two daughters, Wanda and Junie, raise her grandchildren.

“I admire how she has taken care of me and my sisters over the years. The grandchildren, she’s taken care of some of those. She’s been a great inspiration,” said her daughter Wanda Martin.

For Wynes, the recipe for a long and healthy life really isn’t a secret at all. She said it is about staying close with friends and family, but above all, keeping the faith.

“I’m overwhelmed (by all the support). I don’t know what to say. This is just unreal.”

Wynes was born in Virginia and is the 2nd of six children.

