Beckley woman celebrates 100th birthday


The secret to a long and healthy life is something many search for but few find.
By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The secret to a long and healthy life is something many search for but few find. Helen Wynes of Beckley is one of the lucky ones who found the answer, turning 100 years old this week.

A resident of the Crestview Apartments, she’s known for her bright smile and kind heart. Dozens of friends gathered to celebrate her birthday at the apartment complex on Tuesday, where Wynes reflected on her extraordinary life.

“The secret is to live for the Lord,” she said. “Keep the Lord in your mind and in your prayers. He’s the one who brought me through. If I didn’t have the Lord on my side, I don’t know where I’d be.”

Wynes found love twice in life. Her first husband passed away in 1974, while her second died in 2014. Despite that heartbreak, her family said she found joy in Church and helping her two daughters, Wanda and Junie, raise her grandchildren.

“I admire how she has taken care of me and my sisters over the years. The grandchildren, she’s taken care of some of those. She’s been a great inspiration,” said her daughter Wanda Martin.

For Wynes, the recipe for a long and healthy life really isn’t a secret at all. She said it is about staying close with friends and family, but above all, keeping the faith.

“I’m overwhelmed (by all the support). I don’t know what to say. This is just unreal.”

Wynes was born in Virginia and is the 2nd of six children.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Santa Claus visits kids in Beckley
Santa Claus’ to visit Crossroads Mall without ride from helicopter
FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby

Latest News

The secret to a long and healthy life is something many search for but few find.
The secret to a long and healthy life is something many search for but few find.
Todd A. Kirby
Delegate Todd Kirby not seeking re-election, announces candidacy for new position
"The Voice" knockout Round performances of Team Niall's Claudia B. of Washington DC and...
Richlands, VA’s Noah Spencer stolen by Reba McEntire on ‘The Voice’ during #VoiceKnockouts
"The Voice" knockout Round performances of Team Niall's Claudia B. of Washington DC and...
Richlands, VA's Noah Spencer saved by Reba McEntire on 'The Voice' during #VoiceKnockouts