WVU Tech Beckley celebrates Men’s Soccer Team as they head off to Nationals

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tuesday was one of celebration for the WVU Tech Golden Bears.

Last Saturday, the WVU Tech Men’s Soccer Team won the 2023 River State’s Conference Tournament, and now those 49 players are off to the NAIA National Tournament. The team will leave for Georgia on Wednesday and will play their first-round match against the University of California Merced on Thursday.

WVVA caught up with the team’s head coach, Oliver Fisher, who spoke of the hard work put in by the guys this year, especially after they faced a rough start to the season

“Well, when we started pre-season, I thought we had a very strong team, and that was our goal at the start of the season was to win the Conference Tournament and go to Nationals, but then, at the start of the season, yeah, we had four defeats in our first six games and, obviously, that took a big dent to our confidence, but, since then, we’ve turned it around...” he explained. “I’m very proud. They’re a great group of guys, and they deserve the success. They’ve worked hard for it, and [I] couldn’t be happier for them.”

On Tuesday, WVU Tech hosted a get-together at its Beckley campus to celebrate the team and their win, while also wishing them well for the games to come. Students, city leaders and community members were there to take part in the festivities.

