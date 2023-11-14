WVDOT reminds drivers to avoid salt trucks

Driving in ice and snow means slowing down and allowing more time.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Driving in ice and snow means slowing down and allowing more time.

“Just realize it is going to take you longer for your normal commute to go a similar distance,” said Kathy Rushworth with the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT).

Winter conditions mean longer stopping distances are needed -- one of the reasons it’s important to drive slower around salt trucks.

“You never know when they are going to have to stop or slow down and they are concentrating on getting the road clear,” Rushworth said.

Salt trucks cover nearly 36,000 miles of roads in West Virginia.

Rushworth said to never follow a salt truck.

“It is just another hindrance for them to have to worry about cars that are following closely and trying to pass them. The drivers appreciate it if you can give them room to work,” Rushworth said. “It will take a little time for the salt to start melting any snow or ice that is on the roadway.”

Rushworth said to avoid accidents never slam on your brakes, accelerate gradually and avoid abrupt steering maneuvers.

