West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County

Call came in Monday afternoon
By Josh Widman
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County 911 reported the call for the discovery of human remains came in around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

West Virginia state troopers were dispatched to Sherman Oakes road off Airport road near Green Valley.

There is not a lot of information available about the incident, as we continue to wait for a statement from state police about the investigation that was launched Monday.

We will share it with you on-air and online when they do.

Live performance of Miracle on 34th Street coming to Granada Theater
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
Local veterans hold flag retirement ceremony at Roselawn Cemetery
