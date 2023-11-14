West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
Call came in Monday afternoon
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County 911 reported the call for the discovery of human remains came in around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
West Virginia state troopers were dispatched to Sherman Oakes road off Airport road near Green Valley.
There is not a lot of information available about the incident, as we continue to wait for a statement from state police about the investigation that was launched Monday.
We will share it with you on-air and online when they do.
