Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer errors and shoplifting.(Syda Productions via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re not a fan of self-checkout lanes at the grocery store, you’re not alone.

But it’s not just customers who don’t like it – some major companies are rethinking their use of the technology.

In the United States, Walmart, Costco, Wegmans, and other chains have revised their self-checkout strategies.

Booths, a British supermarket chain, said it’s removing self-checkout stations in all but two of its 28 stores.

The chain’s managing director said customers have complained that the machines are slow, unreliable, and impersonal.

Customers also sometimes have difficulty identifying fruits and vegetables, and there are delays for products like alcohol that require age verification.

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer errors and shoplifting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
3 dead, 15 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say
Eric Shawn Phillips
Princeton man sentenced to 30 years for child exploitation crime
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
WVSP Beckley Detachment to conduct sobriety checkpoint

Latest News

ESPN's Dick Vitale says his vocal cord cancer is in remission, but his voice still needs to rest.
Legendary announcer Dick Vitale says his voice is still healing following cancer treatments
New York City Mayor Eric Adams leaves a news conference at Manhattan's downtown heliport, after...
NYC mayor deflects key questions on FBI probe, but he insists the law was followed
A city-installed game camera was stolen and continued to send images of the suspect.
Police: Suspect caught after stolen city camera sends images of him to department
FILE - This image provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Keith Gibson. On Monday,...
Suspected serial killer faces life in prison after being convicted of 2 murders by Delaware jury
Cat at the animal shelter (File)
Spay and neuter clinic leaders weigh options for potential buildings