TSA stops man with loaded handgun at West Virginia airport

BECKLEY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Florida man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers on Monday after he tried to bring his loaded gun onto a flight at a West Virginia airport.

The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets and was found in the checkpoint X-ray machine at Raleigh County Memorial Airport, according to TSA officials.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun, officials said a Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputy was alerted, came to the checkpoint and allowed the man to return the gun to his vehicle.

However, officials said the man now faces a stiff Federal financial penalty for bringing his weapon to the airport.

“Guns are not permitted to be carried into the cabin of a plane, a regulation that has been in place for decades before TSA even existed,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “So obviously there is no need to bring a gun to the checkpoint. Instead, what happens when an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, is that the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until law enforcement officers resolve the incident. This delays other passengers. Responsible gun owners know where their firearms are and they also know that they are not permitted to be carried onto a flight.”

Individuals who want to bring their guns with them when they fly need to pack them properly in their checked luggage, and declare them at their airline check-in counter to be transported in the belly of the plane where nobody has access to firearms during a flight.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

This individual faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing his gun to the checkpoint.

Penalties for bringing weapons to the airport can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.