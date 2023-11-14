Special needs high school students open greenhouse giftshop

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Around twenty-five special needs students at Princeton Senior High School are ready to sale crafts they have been working on for months, to the public.

Monday was the oping day of the High School Greenhouse giftshop.

The students and staff responsible for running the high school greenhouse are expanding their skill to selling handmade crafts.

Students have been working on their inventory since September, finding ways to up cycle wooden pallets and other materials to make holiday themed decorations.

The community is invited to come out to meet the students who are excited to show off their creations.

Money made from the gift shop will go into the Greenhouse fund for field trips, parties, Christmas gifts and shopping sprees for the students.

Special education teacher Sanette Collins say, “I wanted to have an opportunity for the kids to get on job life skill training that’s what this program is about.”

“They also get the satisfaction of knowing that they can do things,” said Jennifer Weakley who is also a special education teacher at PSHS. “So, it also helps build confidence while also allowing them to be creative and learn skills that they can use in life after high school.”

The giftshop will be open Monday through Friday 9:30 until 2:30.

The students will start selling poinsettia flowers at the end of November.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.