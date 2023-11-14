Spay and neuter clinic leaders weigh options for potential buildings

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County leaders are continuing to figure out the logistics for a potential low cost spay and neuter clinic. Rachel Sawyers is on the task force for the clinic.

She says they had decided on a space at the Blue Prince Plaza in Green Valley but are also still considering the former Veterinary Associates Building on Cumberland Road. Sawyers says they’re weighing the pros and cons of both buildings to see which is more cost effective.

Sawyers says contractors will be looking at two spaces in the Blue Prince Plaza to see what improvements would need to be made before a clinic could be put in.

“Cost isn’t the only thing that we’re focusing on. We want to make sure that it’s going to be functional and that we’re going to have room to grow. The clinic is going to be very busy for a long time,” said Sawyers.

Sawyers says she would like to have the clinic open by next spring if everything goes according to plan.

