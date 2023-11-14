Santa Claus’ to visit Beckley without ride from helicopter

Santa Claus visits kids in Beckley
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This year, Santa Claus will not be getting his usual ride into Beckley. The Crossroads Mall off Route 19 has confirmed that Santa will be breaking his annual tradition and will not be flying in by helicopter.

The mall says Santa’s first day there will be this Friday, November 17, but did not give a reason for the change in transportation, which draws in hundreds of spectators to the business place each year.

Jolly Old Saint Nick’s last day in Beckley will be Christmas Eve. His full schedule is as follows:

November 17 through December 15

Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

December 16 through December 23

Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa will take a one-hour break each day.

