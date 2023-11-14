One taken to hospital after explosion at Lynchburg school

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The sudden release of pressurized steam from a malfunctioning kitchen device is being blamed for an explosion Tuesday morning at RS Payne Elementary School in Lynchburg.

Two adults were treated on the scene and a third was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for complaints of difficulty breathing, according to the Lynchburg Fire Department.

Around 8:30 a.m., Lynchburg Fire responded to the cafeteria/kitchen area at the school. The department says some kitchen workers were in the area, and children were eating breakfast in the cafeteria at the time. The school was briefly evacuated and medical personnel checked the affected people.

Fire crews say no dangerous gases or chemicals were released and no other damage was done to the kitchen. Crews cleared from the scene by 10 a.m.

