Oliver Anthony to perform at the State Fair of West Virginia in 2024

By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEWISBURG, W. Va. (WDBJ) - County music singer Oliver Anthony will perform at the State Fair of West Virginia in 2024, according to the event’s Facebook page.

The Farmville native is scheduled to perform August 16.

Anthony went viral in August after his hit song “Rich Men North of Richmond” debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The song has 93 million views on YouTube.

