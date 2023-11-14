NRGNPP: Steep Valley Fire has increased to over 2,000 acres

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve said that the Steep Valley Fire increased to 2,028 acres on Monday.

The fires are continuing to burn in the War Ridge and Backus Mountains areas which are remote parts of the park. The fire is also continuing to burn steep, rugged, and areas of inaccessible terrain according to the NRGNPP.

The fire is up to 70 percent contained as of Monday evening.

The predicted dry weather has settled into the area which has reanimated the fire causing increasing fire activity on Monday and producing pockets of smoke in the fire area.

Smoke will be present within the gorge and could linger for a few days due to this increased activity. The possibility of heavy smoke from the fire could limit visibility for drivers. An air resource advisor is regularly monitoring smoke levels.

69 firefighters are actively engaged on the fire, and today, crews will hold and improve existing fire lines as the warming and drying trend continues over the next several days. During suppression efforts, firefighters make tactical decisions that include burning out pockets of fuels to help strengthen existing lines. On Monday, a helicopter was utilized to support firefighting operations with bucket drops of water on the eastern edge of the fire.

NRGNPP said that firefighter safety remains a number one priority, and to date, there has been one minor injury to a firefighter.

There are still closures in place for all National Park Service lands bounded by the New River on the south and west to the town of Quinnimont, due east along State Highway 41 to the intersection of Backus-Red Spring Road, then continues directly south to the CSX railroad right of way at the river. This expansion of the closure order was implemented out of an abundance of caution for firefighter safety.

The remainder of the park is open for normal hours of operation. Should fire activity and conditions change, park management will reassess for any needs to adjust park operations.

Resources from multiple federal and state agencies from across the country along with a private crew from Oregon have arrived to assist New River Gorge National Park and Preserve personnel.

For more information, updates and smoke and air quality reports please visit, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident-information/wvnrp-steep-valley-fire

