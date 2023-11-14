Mix of sun and clouds today, but dry weather pattern continues

We’re starting out slightly warmer this morning than we were yesterday, with temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 30s, some even coming in below freezing. This afternoon we will warm back up to above average conditions, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. We are looking at a few more clouds today, with mostly cloudy skies in the latter half of the day, and overnight. Regardless, temps tonight will be down in the 30s again, but few should get down to freezing.

Temperatures the next few days will be warming up, today we'll be in the upper 50s. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow high pressure continues its trip over our area, keeping us dry. We will be seeing more clouds, leading to overcast skies at times on Wednesday. Highs will still be warm, reaching up into the upper 50s and low 60s again. As we get closer and closer to the end of the week, we’ll see a cold front beginning to make moves across the country, which will bring both colder weather, and much needed rain.

High pressure will keep us on the dry side for most of the week. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

This weekend things will be colder, with highs in the 40s. The rain is only expected on Friday, leaving us dry for Saturday and Sunday. Next week we could start out with a little more rain.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.