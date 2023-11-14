Mercer County Commission takes step back from potential leash law

By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Commission has decided to table a potential leash law for the county until next year. All three commissioner agreed that they’re not sure the county has the means to properly enforce a leash law.

Citing potential strains on the sheriff’s department and the Mercer County Animal Shelter that’s been on code red multiple times this year. The commission says they’re not giving up on the leash law but that it’s best to have more discussions on the law and address it during budget time next March.

“A tool like this is only effective as its implementation. So I would argue that we keep looking at it, keep moving forward, keep listening to the community on both sides and see where we need to go. At this time, bring it back up during budget time and we’ll have our discussion then,” said Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett.

